Ellen considering leaving her talk show

Ellen DeGeneres is weighing up whether to keep hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Picture: James Devaney/GC Images

Ellen DeGeneres said she's considering ending her popular daytime talk show.

The comedian told The New York Times that her hosting duties on The Ellen DeGeneres Show may come to an end in the next few years. DeGeneres said she recently extended her contract until mid-2020, but has grappled with whether or not to retire after that.

She added that conflicting advice from her brother, Vance DeGeneres, and her wife, Portia de Rossi, hasn't made her decision easier.

"She gets mad when my brother tells me I can't stop," DeGeneres said about de Rossi, who has advised the comedian to walk away from the talk show.

"I just think she's such a brilliant actress and stand-up that it doesn't have to be this talk show for her creativity," de Rossi said about her advice to DeGeneres. "There are other things she could tackle.

"I don't see the end of her show as her career-ending."

Portia De Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres have been married since 2008.

Vance DeGeneres has been urging his sister to continue the talk show because "in the age of Trump, the country needs her positive, unifying voice on television every day".

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which first aired in September 2003, has been a staple in the daytime talk show line-up with 16 seasons and more than 2700 episodes under its belt.

"The talk show is me, but I'm also playing a character of a talk-show host," DeGeneres told the newspaper.

DeGeneres is releasing a Netflix comedy special, Relatable, her first one in 15 years.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission