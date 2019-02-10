Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ellen Page and Chris Pratt are in a feud over his church's LGBTQ views. Picture: Supplied
Ellen Page and Chris Pratt are in a feud over his church's LGBTQ views. Picture: Supplied
Celebrity

Ellen Page hits out at Chris Pratt for anti-gay stance

by Staff writers
10th Feb 2019 9:26 AM

Chris Pratt took time this week to sit down with Stephen Colbert and talk about his faith and his church.

The 39-year-old spoke about how his relationship with God helped balance his celebrity.

"There's this great quote, that I actually heard in church, and it felt really appropriate, which was, 'If the spotlight that's shining on you is brighter than the light that comes from within you, it'll kill you.' And you see it all the time," he explained. "People in our position, people that are actors - you see it a lot. It's a real bright spotlight."

Ellen Page. Picture: Supplied
Ellen Page. Picture: Supplied

 

Chris Pratt. Picture: Getty
Chris Pratt. Picture: Getty

He also revealed his bible-inspired diet, known as the "Daniel Fast", after the Book of Daniel.

"I did it through my church," he said. "It's based on Daniel … he was a guy, who … only ate fruits and vegetables and grains … I was inspired by my pastor, we do it, it's kind of like our Lent, you know, give something up. And so, for 21 days I had no meat, no sugar, no alcohol, and it was actually amazing, it was really cool!"

Pratt attends Los Angeles' Zoe Church, which is based off Hillsong.

Its pastor has called the church "a gay welcoming church but we are not a church that affirms a gay lifestyle."

Ellen Page and her wife, Emma Portner (L). Picture: Getty
Ellen Page and her wife, Emma Portner (L). Picture: Getty

Page, 31, who came out five years ago and married Canadian dancer Emma Portner last year, says she would be much more interested if Pratt spoke about his church's views on LGBTQ issues.

Page gave one of the most memorable coming out speeches when she said that she as sick of "lying through omission" about her sexuality.

More Stories

chris pratt christian extremism editors picks ellen page homophobia

Top Stories

    Banned gynaecologist may face charges

    premium_icon Banned gynaecologist may face charges

    Health A DISGRACED doctor, who previously worked at Grafton Base Hospital, has been referred to NSW Police and could face prosecution over misconduct

    A final walk across iconic bridge

    premium_icon A final walk across iconic bridge

    News Residents take their last chance to farewell Sportsmans Creek Bridge

    PITCH WAR: Passion and pride on the line in annual Shield

    premium_icon PITCH WAR: Passion and pride on the line in annual Shield

    Cricket CLARENCE River keen to overturn three years of Lower dominance.

    Sombre Bobcats to reflect in trial

    premium_icon Sombre Bobcats to reflect in trial

    Soccer CLUB will pay tribute to lifeblood in season kick-off.