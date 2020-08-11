Channel 9 has refused to confirm whether it will air new episodes of Ellen’s show, saying it will wait for an internal investigation to conclude.

The future of Ellen's talk show on Australian TV remains in doubt.

The show is currently the subject of an internal investigation by Warner Media after past and current employees made a series of shocking allegations about what went on behind the scenes of the daytime program.

The staffers described a "toxic work environment" with a culture of "racism, fear and intimidation" and claimed there was widespread sexual misconduct among the top executives at the show.

Ellen is set to return to work for Season 18 of her talk show in September, but Channel 9 has refused to confirm whether or not it will air the new episodes.

"Do we have rights beyond this year? The answer to that is no," Nine programming director Hamish Turner told TV Tonight. "We'll wait to hear from Warner Brothers as to the results of their internal inquiry, because at the moment, they haven't even come forward with what the show is, or when it might go back into production."

Mr Turner added: "We're waiting to see what the US are doing and then obviously we'll need to negotiate rates.

"There's a lot to go under the bridge before we even get to that stage. We haven't got a clear picture yet."

Ellen DeGeneres was hosting episodes of her talk show from her home.

Channel 9 is currently screening repeats from Season 17 at midday each weekday.

Originally published as Ellen's Aussie TV future in doubt