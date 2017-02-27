Ellis shows grit in middle overs to put Easts in box seat

Easts batsman Jacob Ellis is competing in the CRCA premier league match between Easts and Coutts at Small Park Ulmarra on Saturday, 17th December, 2016.

CRICKET: A determined 40-run knock from GDSC Easts emergent all-rounder Jacob Ellis, has put his side in the driver's seat in their final round clash against Westlawn at Lower Fisher Park.

In a match where Westlawn were hoping to exact revenge for a earlier season trouncing in Round 5, Ellis took the opportunity away playing the anchor in three successive thirty-plus partnerships.

GDSC Easts captain Ben Hill has preached the importance of partnership batting for a number of weeks now and his top and middle order responded in kind as Easts pushed their total to 220.

Missing the in-form Andrew Latham, Matt Robins (36) was given a push back to the top of the order and obliged his captain immediately laying the foundations for the innings with a 44-run opening stand alongside Tim White.

It was determined batting from the openers withstanding an early assault from Westlawn young gun Aidan Cahill (3 for 46 off 11.2) and firebrand Rohan Hackett (3 for 55 off 17).

It was a luckless time for the Westlawn pace attack, beating the bat without reward on occasions and runs spilling through the slip cordon.

After White was dismissed by Ben Shipman the Easts captain came to the crease to put together a 39-run second wicket stand with Robins before a flurry of wickets saw Easts lose 3-17.

Enter, Jacob Ellis and partner-in-crime Jackson Grieve (17).

The representative pairing quickly stabilised the innings through the tough middle overs putting together a 34-run stand before Grieve was removed by a tidy bit of work behind the stumps from Westlawn captain Jason Rainbow.

Ellis settled in to a 41-run partnership with power hitter Trevor Cropp (27) before also amassing 38 runs with wicket-keeper Brad Knight before knocking one into the waiting hands of Christian Buggy.

While the tailend could not really add to the batting total, they soon had Westlawn in a spin after losing two quick wickets to start the run chase.

While Christian Buggy (10 not out) stood tall at one end, tight lines from Ben Shaw (1 for 10 off 4) and deceiving spin of Jackson Grieve (1 for 5 off 2.3) saw the back of Simon Wilson and Charlie Amos.

Westlawn are in a tough spot at 2-35 chasing 221 for victory but with a batting line-up containing Hackett, Pat Vidler, Brad Inmon and Rainbow anything is possible for the side.

The match will continue at Lower Fisher Park next weekend.