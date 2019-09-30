Ellis-Yolmen set to join Lions

Premiership contender Brisbane Lions are poised to sign Adelaide midfielder Cam Ellis-Yolmen on a long-term deal after he joined the Crows' exodus.

Ellis-Yolmen has opted to leave as an unrestricted free agent after eight seasons, during which he played 39 games.

He informed Adelaide of his decision to leave on Sunday.

The No. 64 pick in the 2011 draft, Ellis-Yolmen averaged a career-best 23.5 disposals in 10 games this season before having his season ended prematurely by a shin injury.

He has long been linked with a move interstate and the Crows confirmed on Sunday night the 26-year-old would not be with the club in 2020.

"Cam has been a valued member of our playing group and has shown great resilience to overcome his share of injuries," Crows list manager Justin Reid said.

"We wish him every success in the next stage of his football journey and he will always be part of the Crows family."

Ellis-Yolmen's exit continues the big off-season exodus from Adelaide, which also is looking for a new coach following Don Pyke's resignation.

Ruckman Sam Jacobs is poised to join GWS as a free agent, key forward Josh Jenkins will sign for a Victorian club, with Geelong the favourite, despite having two years left on his contract, small forward Eddie Betts wants to return to Carlton and key defender Alex Keath is seeking a trade to the Western Bulldogs.

Midfielder Hugh Greenwood is likely to join Gold Coast, veteran midfielder Richard Douglas has been axed and defender Andy Otten has retired.

Star midfielder Brad Crouch has been linked to a big money move to the Suns.