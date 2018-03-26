Menu
PROMOTING AGRICULTURE: Grafton Showgirl 2018 entrant Elly Shipman.
PROMOTING AGRICULTURE: Grafton Showgirl 2018 entrant Elly Shipman.
Elly Shipman in the running for Showgirl

26th Mar 2018 3:21 PM

ELLY Shipman has grown up at agricultural shows, competing in the woodchop alongside her brother and father.

Now, Ms Shipman is taking the next step and running for Grafton Showgirl 2018.

"I grew up in Glenreagh on our family property. I've always been involved with agricultural shows in NSW, my family has always travelled the show circuit of NSW and sometimes Queensland,” she said.

"Having always seen (showgirls) I always thought it was pretty cool, and when the entry forms came out my friends said I should go for it.”

At the moment, Ms Shipman has three jobs: with an equine vet, with Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents, and at Good Price Pharmacy.

"I finished school last year and I wasn't quite sure (what I wanted),” she said.

"I got accepted into university to be a nurse, but my first preference was agriculture, and I didn't get it so I thought I'd take a year off and see how I go.

"I've always wanted to do something with animals, that's why when the vet work came up and with Farrell McCrohon, I was (excited).”

Ms Shipman said she wanted to use the showgirl experience to promote Grafton's agricultural side.

"It would be good to promote that and get it out on a bigger scale,” she said.

To be apart of the search for the 2018 Grafton Showgirl, contact Danielle on 0438238772.

