Elm trees to be removed in Grafton CBD

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

IF YOU see Clarence Valley Council staff removing Chinese Elm trees from the Grafton CBD early next week, don't be alarmed - it is all part of measures to keep the area looking its best.

Council's open spaces and facilities manager, Peter Birch, said three trees were to be removed - one outside council's administration building in Prince Street, one near the Westpac Bank and the other near the big fig tree in Victoria Street.

"The one outside the Westpac Bank is growing too close to another tree, making it difficult to keep footpaths leaf free and get shrubs in the garden beds to grow,” he said.

"The one beside the council administration is in poor condition, having already dropped several large branches and the one in Victoria St is being dominated by the fig and is growing poorly as a result.

"Once the trees have been removed, the gardens will be landscaped with shrubs and groundcovers as an extension of the Prince St landscaping.”