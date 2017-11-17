Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Elm trees to be removed in Grafton CBD

Adam Hourigan
by

IF YOU see Clarence Valley Council staff removing Chinese Elm trees from the Grafton CBD early next week, don't be alarmed - it is all part of measures to keep the area looking its best.

Council's open spaces and facilities manager, Peter Birch, said three trees were to be removed - one outside council's administration building in Prince Street, one near the Westpac Bank and the other near the big fig tree in Victoria Street.

"The one outside the Westpac Bank is growing too close to another tree, making it difficult to keep footpaths leaf free and get shrubs in the garden beds to grow,” he said.

"The one beside the council administration is in poor condition, having already dropped several large branches and the one in Victoria St is being dominated by the fig and is growing poorly as a result.

"Once the trees have been removed, the gardens will be landscaped with shrubs and groundcovers as an extension of the Prince St landscaping.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
WATCH: Take a look at Harwood Bridge progress

WATCH: Take a look at Harwood Bridge progress

Watch an amazing timelapse of the work completed on the Clarence River crossing at Harwood

9 things to do this week

SADDLE UP: The annual Grafton GBomb 9 hour race at Bom Bom State Forest will be on this weekend.

From musters to markets, you have something to do!

Opening doors for surfers with a disability

WAVES OF HAPPINESS: The Far North Coast branch of Disabled Surfing Australia will bring its annual Keenan Klassic to Yamba on Saturday.

Hunt for volunteers as Keenan Klassic takes over Turner's Beach.

REVEALED: Best products of the year in 46 categories

The 2018 Product of the Year winners, as voted by 13,000 Aussie consumers.

Best baby products, coffee, chocolate, household items and more

Local Partners