Sir Elton John is coming to Coffs

By
14th Jun 2019 12:00 AM
Updated: 12:05 AM

SIR Elton John has for half a century graced stages all over the world, but never before has he dedicated a show with the words 'Coffs Harbour. This one's for you.'

After a run of sell-out Farewell Yellow Brick Road Australia tour legs and on the back of the global success of the movie Rocketman the 72-year-old is playing Coffs Harbour for a one and only time.

Music concerts don't get much bigger than this, so it's fitting Elton's show on Wednesday, February 26th is the stadium's first international act.

The concert, that will see the stage and seating erected on the playing surface, is one of 38 concerts Elton will play in Australasia starting in Perth on November 30 and running through to March 2020.

"It's time to come off the road so I can fully embrace the next important chapter of my life,' Elton said during the announcement of his farewell tour.

"After the tour finishes, I'm very much looking forward to closing off that chapter of my life by saying farewell to life on the road.

 

"I need to dedicate more time to raising my children," the global icon said.

Coffs Harbour City Council, which has worked with Chugg Entertainment to secure the show, anticipates the stadium will hold up to 20,000 people and expects tickets to sell-out quickly.

Since going on sale in February, Australia and New Zealand have snapped up tickets to Elton's Farewell tour, with total sales approaching half a million tickets.

"We're thrilled to be adding even more dates to Elton's final tour," said promoter Michael Chugg.

"Demand has been absolutely incredible, we know the Rocketman is going to create magic memories for Australia hen he arrives later this year."

 

Elton's six new stadium shows, announced today, will also include a performance at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Tuesday, March 3 and the opening of Townsville's North Queensland Stadium on Saturday, February 25.

His final stop on the Australian leg of the tour will land at Parramatta's Bankwest Stadium on Saturday, March 7.

Tickets to the Coffs Harbour show go on sale through Ticketek on Tuesday, June 25 at 9am.

australia coffs coast coffs harbour elton john farewell yellow brick road nsw rocketman tour
Coffs Coast Advocate