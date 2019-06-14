Elton will play a second show in Coffs Harbour!

WALKING the Yellow Brick Road one last time, Elton John is set to deliver a stunning farewell to lovers of great music in Coffs Harbour.

The global music icon will play a second show at C.ex Coffs International Stadium in February, tour promoters Chugg Entertainment have announced this afternoon.

A rush on pre-sale tickets has proved the local demand.

Coffs Harbour and the Sunshine Coast shows were some of the fastest selling concerts under The Telstra and Ticketek Members pre-release ticket sales this week, ahead of the full ticket allocation sales on Tuesday.

Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has been extended to include a stellar performance on the Sunshine Coast.

Following the announcement of six new concerts last week and overwhelming demand during the pre-sale period, Chugg Entertainment says that Sir Elton John again extended the Australian leg of his mammoth sold out Farewell Yellow Brick Road World Tour by adding new dates in Coffs Harbour and the Sunshine Coast - which will both go on-sale this Tuesday, June 25 alongside the originally announced shows.

The Rocketman now plays two nights at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Tuesday, February 25 and Wednesday, February 26, the first concerts ever to be staged at the newly renovated venue.

Elton John is 'choking up' during emotional farewell speech

He becomes the first international recording artist ever to perform at Sunshine Coast Stadium, taking in back-to-back dates on Tuesday 3 and Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Promoter Michael Chugg said: "The response from Coffs Harbour and the Sunshine Coast has absolutely blown us away. We worked the phones day and night with Elton's team to find a way to add more shows and we're over the moon we got it sorted.

"Elton is a true artist for his fans," Chugg continued.

Elton John and Taron Egerton Your Song: Elton John is joined by Taron Egerton on stage to sing Your Song.

"He has played towns in Australia that artists of his ilk never have, and the likes of which they might not see again for a long time.

"Coffs and the Sunny Coast now get twice as many chances to see the man Billboard crowned the most successful performing male solo artist of all time; and awarded this tour the Top Rock Tour of 2019.

"And it is. I've seen it and it's one hell of a show. Very emotional. You don't want to miss it, or wait to buy tickets. They sell quickly and they sell out."

Since going on sale in February this year, Australia and New Zealand have snapped up tickets to Elton's Farewell tour, with total sales exceeding half a million tickets over the 38 shows announced to date.

More than a concert; an unforgettable memory!

Don't Let the Sun Go Down on your hopes of seeing Elton John perform for the final time in Australia. Today a second Coffs Harbour concert has been announced.

This is the final chance to nab your spot at Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour - Don't miss out.

ELTON JOHN | FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD | NEW SHOWS - JUST ANNOUNCED

GEELONG, VIC

Saturday 7 December 2019 - Mt Duneed Estate - A Day On The Green

ticketmaster.com.au

MELBOURNE, VIC

Saturday 22 February 2020 - AAMI Park

ticketek.com.au

COFFS HARBOUR, NSW

Tuesday 25 February 2020 - C.ex Coffs International Stadium - JUST ANNOUNCED!

ticketek.com.au

COFFS HARBOUR, NSW

Wednesday 26 February 2020 - C.ex Coffs International Stadium

ticketek.com.au

TOWNSVILLE, QLD

Saturday 29 February 2020 - North Queensland Stadium

ticketmaster.com.au

SUNSHINE COAST, QLD

Tuesday 3 March 2020 - Sunshine Coast Stadium

ticketek.com.au

SUNSHINE COAST, QLD

Wednesday 4 March 2020 - Sunshine Coast Stadium - JUST ANNOUNCED!

ticketek.com.au

SYDNEY, NSW

Saturday 7 March 2020 - Bankwest Stadium

ticketek.com.au

There is talk of an EltonFest in Coffs Harbour. TREVOR VEALE

Elton's career achievements to date are unsurpassed in their breadth and longevity. Elton is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, with 26 gold, 38 platinum and multi-platinum albums and 1 diamond album, over 50 Top 40 hits, and he has sold more than 300 million records worldwide.

He holds the record for the biggest-selling single of all time, "Candle in the Wind 1997", which sold over 33 million copies. 'Diamonds' the Ultimate Greatest Hits album, reached the Top 5 of the UK album charts on its release in November 2017, becoming Elton's 40th UK Top 40 album in the process.

This release celebrated 50-years of his songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin. August 2018 saw Elton named as the most successful male solo artist in Billboard Hot 100 chart history, having logged 67 entries, including nine No.1s and 27 Top 10s.

Elton announced the 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at New York's Gotham Hall in January 2018.

Encompassing 5 continents, and over 300 dates, this 3-year-long tour started in September 2018 and marks his retirement from touring after more than 50 years on the road. In May 2019 it was named Billboard's Top Rock Tour.

To date, Elton has delivered more than 4,000 performances in more than 80 countries since launching his first tour in 1970. 2019 has already seen the release of 'Rocketman', a fantasy musical motion picture of his life and his autobiography 'Me' will be published later in the year.

Among the many awards and honours bestowed upon him are six GRAMMYs, including a GRAMMY Legend award, a Tony and an Oscar, a Best British Male Artist BRIT Award, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Kennedy Center Honor, Legend of Live Award, 13 Ivor Novello Awards between 1973 and 2001 and a knighthood from HM Queen Elizabeth II for "services to music and charitable services."

In 1992, Elton established the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which today is one of the leading non-profit HIV/AIDS organisations and has raised over $450 million to date in the global fight against HIV/AIDS.

