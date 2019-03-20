Elvery takes national tri title

CHAMPION: Kim Elvery shows off her winning medal from the 60-64 Women's Australian Standard Distance Triathlon Championship.

TRIATHLON: Kim Elvery said there wasn't any specific preparation for this year's Australian triathlon championship, warming up by competing at the recent Coffs Harbour triathlon, followed by a long bike challenge in Victoria last week.

"It's a bit of a lifestyle,” she said. "You don't anything specific, you just keep doing it, and at the end you sign up for the next one.”

The strategy worked, with Elvery taking out the 60-64 years women's Australian Triathlon standard distance title last weekend in Mooloolaba.

"I like Mooloolaba. It's a great sport and a well-run race, with a nice ocean swim and hot mix on the bike,” she said.

"It suits me well.”

Elvery has won the title on a few previous occasions, and said that often starting with more than 100 people in her wave, it can be tricky to know where she is within her division, something which wasn't a problem this time around.

"This time, I was speaking to a woman on the beach who was in my division. "When we went round the first swim buoy she was just ahead, then we swam side by side for the whole swim,” she said.

"In the bike leg we tussled back and forward and went into the run together.

"And I thought, if she can she can have it, but I put three minutes on her and went away.”

Elvery's win qualifies her to compete in the world championships which will be held in Lausanne, Switzerland. But said after travelling away last year she probably won't go again.

"The next one will be the Port Macquarie Half Ironman,” she said.

After that, Elvery said it'll just be a case of again signing up for the next race, this time with the Australian champion title in her keeping.

"The accolades are pretty nice, but you don't necessarily go out to get that,” she said.

"It's just a nice feeling racing, it makes you feel good.

"It's all about consistency in your training and doing things all the time and training every day.

"If I don't I get downright grumpy,” she laughed.