Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks
Elvis shut down sends Hanks home

by Amy Price
20th Mar 2020 4:43 PM
BAZ LUHRMANN has shut down production on his ill-fated Elvis movie on the Gold Coast.

The Courier-Mail can confirm star Tom Hanks, who is currently in isolation having contracted coronavirus, will return to the US next week after the Warner Bros. production at Village Roadshow Studios was today closed down.

"Despite valiant efforts, due to current world events, production on the Elvis film cannot proceed at this time. We will commence principal photography once circumstances permit," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said.

Tom Hanks shared an image of him and wife Rita Wilson in quarantine on the Gold Coast after testing positive for coronavirus. Picture: Instagram
Hanks confirmed last Thursday that he and wife Rita Wilson had contracted coronavirus and were to be quarantined on the Gold Coast for two weeks.

The production was halted for five days before the rest of the cast and crew returned to work on Monday, with the start of filming pushed back two weeks to accommodate Hanks' recovery.

The Courier-Mail understands crew members were told today that the production had been pushed back to August.

The Baz Lurhmann biopic on Elvis Presley, to be filmed at Village Roadshow Studios on the Gold Coast, has since been shut down. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
Cast and crew, including star Tom Hanks, will leave Australia for their respective homes in a week's time, once his mandatory isolation period is finished.

The film was expected to create 900 jobs and pump $105 million into the Queensland economy.

Filming was first delayed by nearly two weeks after unprecedented rain in February flooded parts of the Village Roadshow studios set.

The Elvis biopic, which also stars Austin Butler, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Olivia DeJonge, was Luhrmann's first film since The Great Gatsby (2013).

