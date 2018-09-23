Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Emaciated puppies found dumped in box

23rd Sep 2018 9:41 AM | Updated: 10:12 AM

THREE emaciated and flea-ridden puppies have been found abandoned in a box in Oakey.

Jess Otto, from Off the Chain K9 Rescue, shared a post to Facebook in the hope of tracking down the person who left them in the Darling Downs town yesterday morning.

The puppies, which have been taken into the care of the animal rescue group, were described as emaciated with "heavy flea and worm burden" and were unable to walk properly due to muscle wastage, she said.

"Oops! Someone has accidentally driven off without three of their puppies in Oakey this morning," she posted.

 

The three puppies found in a box in Oakey.
The three puppies found in a box in Oakey. Jess Otto/Off the Chain K9 Rescue

"If they're yours they'll be easily identifiable due to their emaciated frames, heavy flea and worm burden, and inability to walk property due to muscle wastage.

"If you recognise them send me a message and I'll be happy to have a chat."

Ms Otto said the puppies were being treated and monitored closely.

animal cruelty animal welfare editors picks oakey off the chain k9 rescue toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Plugged in to the Clarence community

    premium_icon Plugged in to the Clarence community

    Business New business takes out Facebook poll for best Valley electricians

    Lawrence shows its true colours

    premium_icon Lawrence shows its true colours

    News Weather can't stop flower show being a hit

    Art world still surprises Pat after 40 years

    premium_icon Art world still surprises Pat after 40 years

    Art & Theatre JADA Finalist nod for well-known Clarence artist

    Landcare and students work together to feed our koalas

    Landcare and students work together to feed our koalas

    Community Lawrence Landcare and Lawrence Public School join forces

    Local Partners