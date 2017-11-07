News

Netflix fans warned about fake email scams

The new scam is fishing for subscriber's personal details. Supplied by Netflix.
The new scam is fishing for subscriber's personal details. Supplied by Netflix.
Inge Hansen
by

IF YOU receive an email urging you to update the billing information on your Netflix account, ignore it.

A new scam email targeting Netflix subscribers is making its way around the country and police are urging users to be aware.

The scam email informs recipients their billing information needs to be updated and they need to "restart membership".

A link to a fake Netflix website is included in the hoax email which asks users to login and enter personal information including a credit card number.

Police have issued the following warnings:

  • Do not click on any links or open attachments from emails claiming to be from a trusted organisation, asking you to update or verify your details. Just hit delete.
  • If you are suspicious or concerned, do an internet search using the names or exact wording of the email message to check for any references to a scam - many scams can be identified this way.
  • Before you click on a link, hover over the link to see the actual web address you will be taken to. If you do not recognise or trust the address, try searching for relevant key terms in a web browser.

Topics:  editors picks email hoax fccrime fcpolice netflix scam

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Rekindling wins the Melbourne Cup

Rekindling wins the Melbourne Cup

THE Melbourne Cup is here and we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about the race that stops the nation.

20-year-old suffers horrific injuries in crash

Emergency services took more than two hours to free the trapped female driver of a Subaru WRX wrapped around a tree in South Grafton on Monday night, 7th November, 2017.

Grafton woman flown to John Hunter Hospital in critical condition

Cycling non-stop for Clarence youth

FINAL RUN: Morgan Pilley (5) leading from the front in the last few laps of his 24-Hour Ride For Youth at the Junction Hill Criterium Track.

Morgan is keen to ride for 24 hours non-stop once again

Weather and Petrol

Fuel up at the cheapest place in the Clarence Valley

See what the weather's like and where to get the cheapest fuel near you

Local Partners