‘Embarrassing’ situation compounds Broncos disaster

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 04: Darius Boyd of the Broncos catches a high ball during the round four NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium on June 04, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The Brisbane Broncos were humiliated 59-0 by the Sydney Roosters on Thursday night at Suncorp Stadium in what was the biggest defeat in the club's history.

It was hard to find a good player on the paddock for the Broncos, who lacked effort and enthusiasm in the record mauling.

And it's reflected in the following ratings.

Jamayne Isaako will want to forget Thursday night in a hurry.

1. Jamayne Isaako - 3

Can't really blame him for the Roosters running in 10 tries as most of the damage was done before the fullback could get near the action.

2. Corey Oates - 4

Finished with the most metres (109) of any Broncos player and had a crack in the forwards but he is yet to score a try this year and clearly lacking confidence.

3. Jesse Arthars - 2

Did a lot of defensive work but was absent with the ball and got sinbinned in the second half.

4. Darius Boyd - 2

Caught in no man's land defensively when Joey Manu scored. As Immortal Andrew Johns said: "It's a really hard spot to learn how to defend. That looked so easy." Made three errors and things aren't looking good.

Darius Boyd had a game to forget.

5. Herbie Farnworth - 3

Dangerous with the ball but didn't see enough of it. Not much a winger could do in that debacle.

6. Anthony Milford - 3

Ran the ball when he had the opportunity but that was rare given the lopsided possession. Defence was woeful along with the rest.

7. Brodie Croft - 3

Provided little direction and made three errors. Was already on thin ice and is no guarantee to stay in the team. Gets an extra point for making 26 tackles.

8. Tom Flegler - 3

Dropped the ball twice and was no match for Roosters front row weapons Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Sio Taukeiaho. Might find himself on the bench next week.

Cory Paix was onr of only two Broncos players to score a 5.

18. Cory Paix - 5

A solid effort with 40 tackles in his NRL debut but struggled with the speed and relentlessness of the Roosters. Welcome to the big league, son.

10. Payne Haas - 5

Lacked any sort of genuine impact but worked hard with 34 tackles and produced six offloads, albeit for nothing.

11. Ethan Bullemor - 4

A rare player that showed a bit of spark for the Broncos in his starting debut. Made 69m and 27 tackles.

12. Jamil Hopoate - 3

Was solid defensively with 36 tackles but doesn't really do anything with the ball on the edge.

13. Pat Carrigan - 4

Toiled hard with 92m and 32 tackles but was made to look silly after vowing the Roosters forwards wouldn't be getting "a free pass".

Tesi Niu didn’t make much of an impact.

14. Tesi Niu - 3

Came on after 52 minutes at fullback and immediately got into the action but had no impact.

15. Joe Ofahengaue - 2

Embarrassing for Brisbane's most experienced forward to be starting on the bench because of his off-field behaviour. Needs to fire up.

16. Rhys Kennedy - 3

Couldn't do much from the bench but made 20 tackles without missing one.

17. Matt Lodge - 3

Tried to spark the Broncos from the bench but ended up giving away a penalty. If he is the leader the Broncos say he is then he needs to start showing it.

Originally published as 'Embarrassing' situation compounds Broncos disaster