Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emma Husar in Question Time in the House of Representatives Chamber, Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith
Emma Husar in Question Time in the House of Representatives Chamber, Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith
Politics

Embattled Labor MP takes personal leave

by Daniel McCulloch
25th Jul 2018 7:02 AM

EMBATTLED Labor MP Emma Husar has taken personal leave, effective immediately, as she faces an internal investigation into allegations of workplace bullying and harassment of staff.

Ms Husar has been accused of using staff employed by her office to mind her children and clean up after her dog.

The western Sydney MP says she has received threatening messages including threats of violence and has referred them to federal police.

"The past few days have been incredibly difficult for my family. I'm a single mum and my first priority is the safety and wellbeing of my children," Ms Husar said in a statement on Tuesday night.

"The best thing for me and my family right now is for us to be out of the spotlight so I can access support."

Ms Husar said her electorate office would continue to operate as normal.

"I look forward to returning to my duties as the Member for Lindsay very soon," she said.

Earlier, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said he first heard of the allegations against Ms Husar on Wednesday of last week.

"I think she has been a hardworking member in her electorate and I'm going to let the investigation by the NSW Labor Party run its course," Mr Shorten told reporters in Tasmania.

Federal Labor colleague Mike Kelly leapt to Ms Husar's defence, saying he had no problem with using staff with taxpayer-funded salaries to help the single mother-of-three juggle life as a federal politician.

"It's a small price to pay for having a truly representative democracy and facilitating the ability of women to participate in our parliament," Mr Kelly told Sky News.

But Mr Kelly said Ms Husar had been upfront with people about the help she needs to do her job.

"You've got a hardworking young woman here, a single mother with three kids, having to juggle a very tough electorate in Lindsay with a lot of diverse issues and then of course do the commute to Canberra," he said.

bullying editors picks emma husar harassment labor politics

Top Stories

    Potential road tragedy avoided

    Potential road tragedy avoided

    News Highway Patrol behind Ulmarra when it comes to black spot

    Stage set for an epic DEX Shield

    Stage set for an epic DEX Shield

    Sport Liyou return boosts South Grafton's forward pack

    McFarlane named All Australian

    McFarlane named All Australian

    Sport Six years out of the game did nothing to dampen her speed

    Joan's got just the ticket for new bridge

    premium_icon Joan's got just the ticket for new bridge

    Feature Joan Cootes was only a few years old when Grafton Bridge was opened

    Local Partners