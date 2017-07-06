Embattled Want ready to break Carnival curse

DETERMINED MAN: Dan Want will be aiming stable star Defence Witness at the Grafton Cup Prelude today.

RACING: In his four seasons as a fledging trainer, Dan Want has had a lot of trouble finding the winning post in winter.

Want has trained one winner across the Clarence River Jockey Club's July Carnival since acquiring his license.

"It is a bit like a carnival curse,” he said. "I think it is a seasonal thing; all trainers have their low points through a year it is just mine comes at the main time.”

But it is a curse he is ready to break when he steps out with a four-pronged attack on Westlawn Finance Prelude Day.

The Grafton trainer has been under a cloud since being disqualified from racing back in May for registering a positive swab for cobalt, but he plans to fight the ban imposed by Racing NSW stewards to the bitter end.

With the possibility of this being his last carnival as a trainer, Want is determined to go out on top, including a run in the Grafton Cup for his latest stable star Defence Witness.

But first, the four-year-old gelding will need to level all-comers in today's Westlawn Finance Grafton Cup Prelude Quality (2215m).

Coming off a tiring slog on a quagmire at Coffs Harbour, Want said the horse is ready for some firmer soil underfoot.

"He should be pretty good going in to the Prelude,” Want said. "He is not a wet tracker and he has struck a few of those this run so getting him back on to the good surface.

"From barrier one I hope he doesn't get held up against the fence at a crucial time. He will be box seating anyway and will get the run of the race.”

Grafton jockey Ben Looker will take the reins on Defence Witness after riding him on his last start at Coffs Harbour.

Want will also have Open weighted challenger Prince Albert in the Prelude as he aims for a Grafton Cup berth next Thursday.