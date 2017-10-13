Embrace your inner zombie for Mental Health month

WALKING DEAD: Zombies Jeremy Jablonski and Sage Kirby check out the Clarence Youth Action Facebook page for information about the Zombie Walk.

WALKING DEAD: Zombies Jeremy Jablonski and Sage Kirby check out the Clarence Youth Action Facebook page for information about the Zombie Walk. Caitlan Charles

DRESSING up as a zombie may seem like a lot of fun, but it's also got an important message.

In partnership, Clarence Valley Council Community Development (Youth), Clarence Youth Action group (CYA), On Track Community Programs and OTCP Clear Minds have organised a zombie walk that is all about promoting the importance of mental health in your every day life and encouraging young people to seek help when you need it.

CYA president Gabby Andrew said the walk was all about bringing people together.

"The zombie walk to me is all about the community coming together and learning about living through dark times,” she said.

"Zombies live in an altered state but they make the most of it! Mental health to me is embracing living in my altered state.”

Sage Kirby is the walking dead with the Clarence Youth Action Zombie Walk on this Saturday. Caitlan Charles

The group are hoping their Zombie Walk will help break down barriers between young people and services.

CYA member Hanna Craig said young people needed to come out and support each other in light of mental health month.

"It has become a special time of the year for me to express my love and commitment to mental health and youth work,” she said.

Mental Health Month aims to activate, educate and engage the community about mental health through interactive events including the Zombie Walk.

So this Saturday, dress up in your scariest costume and put on your worst face and head down to Memorial Park for the Zombie Walk.

There will be music and food available at Memorial Park after the walk finishes.

There will be a second Zombie Walk in Yamba at the end of this month.

NEED TO KNOW

WHERE: Memorial Park to Market Square

WHEN: Saturday, 3pm

REGISTRATION: All zombies need to register, which you can do this on the day from 2.30pm at Memorial Park or register here: www.signupgenius.com/go/4090d48aaad28a7f49 -zombie

Clarence Youth Action's Zombie Walk for mental health awareness is this weekend. We asked a few CYA members for their favourite apocalypse film:

HANNA CRAIG: I Am Legend is a good movie. Caitlan Charles

GABBY ANDREW: It might be the Living Dead. Oh! Pride and Prejudice and Zombies was so funny! Caitlan Charles

SAGE KIRBY: The Walking Dead, but I don't really like end of the world movies. Caitlan Charles