TOP-RATED: Hampton restaurant and cafe Emeraude has capped off an amazing first 12 months by being named one of the state's top eats in 2018 by the Courier-Mail's food critic.
Emeraude one of Queensland's best restaurants

Meghan Harris
by
24th Jul 2019 10:21 AM
EMERAUDE is known for its locally-sourced cuisine and old-fashioned hospitality, and now the restaurant has been recognised as one of Queensland's best.

The winners of The Courier-Mail 2019 Food Awards were announced yesterday, with the annual gongs a celebration of the superstars of the hospitality industry.

Emeraude was a finalist in the category of Regional Restaurant of the Year.

It was competing against five other restaurants from around the state, with the winner named as Restaurant Labart at Burleigh Heads.

Emeraude was opened in 2017 by the Hinds family, who originally hail from Bundaberg where they owned award-winning cafe Indulge.

Owner and chef Amanda Hinds prides herself on putting passion into every meal that is served.

Although the business did not take out the top gong, the Hinds family were honoured to have made it as a finalist.

"Absolutely incredible to be included in this list, our thanks go out to our hard-working amazing team, The Courier Mail, passionate growers, farmers, producers, suppliers and the ongoing support of all the customers that have visited over the last year."

Oliver, Amanda, Larry and Sabine Hinds, Emeraude, Hampton.
"Thank you and a big congratulations to all the winners and finalists."

It's not the first time the restaurant has received state-wide praise for its food, with highly-acclaimed food reviewer Anooska Tucker-Evans naming it as one of the best places to eat in 2018, and making it to Queensland's top brunch cafes of 2018 list.

Emeraude is located at 8616 New England Hwy, Hampton.

It is open Thursday from 11am to 3pm, Friday and Saturday from 8am to late, and Sunday from 8am to 4pm.

Bookings are recommended, please phone 4697 9008.

