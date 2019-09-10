Menu
Angourie Road Veterinary Surgery
Emergency accommodation for pets available

Jarrard Potter
by
10th Sep 2019 3:06 PM
WITH residents of Wooloweyah and Angourie closely monitoring the movements of a fire burning in bushland in the Yuraygir National Park, Angourie Road Veterinary Surgery has announced they will welcome any pets that need refuge if residents evacuate because of fire.

In a post on their Facebook page on Sunday, owner Dr Karen Teasdale said they can provide emergency accommodation for cats or dogs if people need to leave their homes.

"We know that a lot of times people don't leave dangerous situations because they're concerned about leaving their pets behind and we just wanted to assure everybody that if you've got a dog or a cat that you need to find emergency accommodation for, please give us a call here at the surgery," Dr Teasdale said.

"We have limited space in hospital kennels at the surgery and if we feel that they're not going to be safe enough here we do have some safe houses that we can move them to as well.

"We don't want you to worry about your pets, and we're here to help you and the community."

Angourie Road Vet Surgery's Dr Karen Teasdale with her cat Queen Sita.
Since the fire started to threaten homes in Angourie and Wooloweyah on Monday, Dr Teasdale said they have helped find safe accommodation for a number of cats from the villages.

"Often cats can be a little harder to transport or get emergency accommodation for," Dr Teasdale said.

For more details contact the surgery on 6646 9966.

