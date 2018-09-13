Emergency admissions on the rise in Valley

PRESENTATIONS at Maclean Base Hospital have risen by nearly 4 per cent in the last quarter, with an extra 109 people presenting compared to the same period in 2017.

The increase in patient numbers is also reflected in emergency departments in Grafton and Lismore.

Across the whole Northern NSW Health District, emergency departments have seen 428 more presentations in the April to June period compared to the same period last year.

Grafton Base Hospital saw an increase of 1 per cent, and Lismore an increase of 3.9 per cent.

At Maclean, more patients started treatment on time, up to 80.2 per cent for the quarter compared to 77.6 per cent last year. The percentage of patients who left the emergency department within four hours also increased to 86 per cent.

Lynne Weir, Acting Chief Executive NNSWLHD said overall 83.9 per cent of patients treated in Northern NSW hospitals started treatment on time, a significant improvement of 4.5 percentage points compared to the same quarter last year.

She said 80 per cent of patients left emergency departments within four hours of presentation, even with the increase in presentations over the quarter.

"Northern NSW hospitals continue to see increasing numbers of patients through our doors, and our staff do an incredible job delivering the high levels of patient care that people in our communities rely on," Ms Weir said.

The 2018-19 budget for the health district is more than $833 million, an increase of nearly $47 million on the 2017-18 annualised budget, the biggest increase across the rural NSW Health Districts.

Between mid-2012 and mid-2018 the health district has increased its workforce by an additional 655 full-time equivalent staff.