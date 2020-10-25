Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Westpac Chopper rescued an injured biker who activated an emergency beacon in a remote national park
Westpac Chopper rescued an injured biker who activated an emergency beacon in a remote national park
News

EMERGENCY: Beacon activated as 41yo injured in remote bike fall

Adam Hourigan
25th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GROUP of trail bike riders activated an Emergency Distress Beacon in the Nymboida National Park near Newton Boyd today after one of their riders was injured.

Just before 5.30pm this afternoon the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called into pick up the injured rider. It came from a request by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) to the activation of an Emergency Distress Beacon in the area west of Grafton.

Early details from the scene indicated it was activated by a party of four trail bike riders riding in the remote nation park in the vicinity of the Boyd River.

Using Digital Directional Finding Equipment on-board the Westpac Rescue Helicopter they were able to home into the location of the active beacon where the party of four trail bike riders were located.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was able to land in proximity to the riders where the Critical Care Medical Team assessed a 41 year old male that had fallen from his bike heavily and had suffered serious leg injuries.

The male was stabilised by the Critical Care Medical Team before being flown direct to the Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

More Stories

newton boyd rescue westpac chopper
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Charges laid following horrific Armidale road crash

        Premium Content Charges laid following horrific Armidale road crash

        Crime 28-year-old to appear in court today after 7-year-old severely injured in crash

        Animals, plants queue up for bushfire recovery grants

        Premium Content Animals, plants queue up for bushfire recovery grants

        Environment More money to save native species a year on from devastating bushfires

        Will the Coffs/Clarence get its ‘Indiana Jones experience’?

        Premium Content Will the Coffs/Clarence get its ‘Indiana Jones experience’?

        News Quest to open ‘one heck of a community asset’ to the public gathers steam

        HIGH-TECH ATTACK: How our fire season will be fought

        Premium Content HIGH-TECH ATTACK: How our fire season will be fought

        News Imagine being able to predict where the next bushfire will hit and how fast it will...