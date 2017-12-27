Menu
Emergency beacon activated in National Park

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Gilbraltar National Park.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter had been called out at midnight after an emergency locator had become activated in the Gilbraltar NP.

 

Unfortunately due to low cloud in the area  at the time it was decided to resume the search at first light this morning.

At approximately 6.30am this morning a NSW Critical Care Paramedic was winched into the base of the falls south of the Gwydir Hwy and located two 30yo male bushwalkers.

Both walkers were uninjured but required evacuation. The walkers were winched from the ruggered bushland by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and transported to Grafton Airport.

It is understood the walkers were on a 3-day trek.

Grafton Daily Examiner
