Crews responded to an incident at South Grafton Ex-servicemen's Club on Tuesday evening (Dec 8, 2020)
News

Emergency services called to Clarence club overnight

Jenna Thompson
9th Dec 2020 8:00 AM
THE owners of the South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club were lucky to avoid disaster overnight.

On Tuesday, staff noticed a burning smell coming from inside the building and alerted authorities.

Upon arrival, Coffs-Clarence Police also detected a burning smell as well as smoke. Grafton and South Grafton Fire and Rescue teams responded shortly after, soon finding that a fan had caught fire, burnt out and, luckily, had fallen onto a steel bench.

It's understood the fan has extinguished itself. A thorough investigation by Fire and Rescue personnel confirmed that no other materials were around to catch fire.

After being ventilated and deemed safe, crews handed responsibility back to club staff.

