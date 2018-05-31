Menu
Rescue helicopter called for injured bushwalker

Andrew Korner
by
31st May 2018 2:58 PM | Updated: 3:23 PM

AN EMERGENCY helicopter is being organised to rescue a man who has fallen in remote bushland near Peak Crossing this afternoon.

Firefighters received a call about 2pm after a man fell in the Flinder's Plum area, about a two-hour walk from the end of Mt Flinders Rd.

Paramedics have also been called to the scene, however a Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed a chopper would be needed to winch the man to safety.

It is understood the man has leg injuries, but it is not known how severe they are at this stage.

