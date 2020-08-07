Menu
Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to early morning missions from Grafton Base Hospital
Emergency chopper flight for Grafton 14yo

Adam Hourigan
7th Aug 2020 9:30 AM
A 14-YEAR-OLD boy has been taken on an urgent flight by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter from Grafton Base Hospital earlier this week.

A spokesman for the service said the urgent inter hospital retrieval was required after the boy suffered a serious medical condition.

He was stabilised by the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team prior to being flown to Queensland Children’s Hospital where he received further specialist treatment.

It was one of two flights for the service in recent days as a 71-year-old male was flown from Grafton hospital at 3am this morning to Lismore Hospital.

The critical care team stabilised the man who was reported as having a serious cardiac condition.

