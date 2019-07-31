Police investigate fire at Ballina netball clubhouse

Emergency crews were called to a fire at the Ballina Netball Association clubhouse.

UPDATE 9.45am: Ballina Netball Association has posted on social media warning people to stay away from the damaged structure.

"Unfortunately our clubhouse burned down last night," the post on Facebook read.

"Council will have it fenced off this morning as the building is unsafe.

"We are working closely with council about how to move forward."

With a netball carnival planned for this weekend, the club has informed the public it is still trying to decide its next step forward.

"Until arrangements can be made there will be no toilets available at the courts this week for training," they said.

"We will update you in due course about Saturday and Sunday's carnival. The rescheduled division 1 game tonight is postponed."

ORIGINAL: EMERGENCY services were called to a fire near the netball courts in Ballina overnight.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said police and NSW Fire and Rescue were called to a fire at the Ballina Netball Association clubhouse on Owen St, Ballina about 10.45pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to a fire on Owen St, Ballina overnight at the netball courts. Graham Broadhead

Insp Vandergriend said police were investigating the cause of the fire and are appealing to the public for any information.

A car was also set alight on Owen St overnight.

More information to come.