Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency crews were called to a fire at the Ballina Netball Association clubhouse.
Emergency crews were called to a fire at the Ballina Netball Association clubhouse. Naomi Blowes
Crime

Police investigate fire at Ballina netball clubhouse

Aisling Brennan
by
31st Jul 2019 9:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 9.45am: Ballina Netball Association has posted on social media warning people to stay away from the damaged structure.

"Unfortunately our clubhouse burned down last night," the post on Facebook read.

Emergency services were called to a fire on Owen St, Ballina overnight at the netball courts.
Emergency services were called to a fire on Owen St, Ballina overnight at the netball courts. Graham Broadhead

"Council will have it fenced off this morning as the building is unsafe.

"We are working closely with council about how to move forward."

With a netball carnival planned for this weekend, the club has informed the public it is still trying to decide its next step forward.

"Until arrangements can be made there will be no toilets available at the courts this week for training," they said.

"We will update you in due course about Saturday and Sunday's carnival. The rescheduled division 1 game tonight is postponed."

 

ORIGINAL: EMERGENCY services were called to a fire near the netball courts in Ballina overnight.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said police and NSW Fire and Rescue were called to a fire at the Ballina Netball Association clubhouse on Owen St, Ballina about 10.45pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to a fire on Owen St, Ballina overnight at the netball courts.
Emergency services were called to a fire on Owen St, Ballina overnight at the netball courts. Graham Broadhead

Insp Vandergriend said police were investigating the cause of the fire and are appealing to the public for any information.

A car was also set alight on Owen St overnight.

More information to come.

ballina fire netball courts northern rivers
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    FUTURE CV: Is South Grafton the Newtown of the Clarence?

    premium_icon FUTURE CV: Is South Grafton the Newtown of the Clarence?

    News IT IS getting interesting over here. It's a little more quirky and a little artsy. South Grafton is developing its own style which is a little different.

    Have your say on the renaming of the Pacific Highway

    premium_icon Have your say on the renaming of the Pacific Highway

    News Consultations are open for renaming the old alignment

    VOTE: Search is on for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    premium_icon VOTE: Search is on for Valley's favourite kids hairdresser

    Community Where is your favourite place to take your little ones?

    Beatrix puts Grafton's dirty laundry through final rinse

    premium_icon Beatrix puts Grafton's dirty laundry through final rinse

    People and Places Launromat owner puts on final load after a decade

    • 31st Jul 2019 10:00 AM