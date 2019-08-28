FARM DEATH: Man, 70, killed in machinery accident

UPDATE, 12pm: POLICE have confirmed the death of a man in farm machinery accident this morning.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said shortly after 8am today, police were called to a property on Old Wyan Rd, Rappville, following reports of a farm accident.

"Upon arrival police located a man believed to be aged in his 70s trapped under a piece of machinery," she said.

"He died at the scene.

"A report will be prepared for the coroner."

Original story: EMERGENCY services have been called to Rappville after reports a person has been trapped under a tractor.

Ambulance NSW crews were called at 8.10am today to Old Wyan Rd, Rappville after reports a 70-year-old man was involved in a farming incident.

"Paramedics are on scene and the man is in a critical condition," an Ambulance NSW spokeswoman said.

Police, Rural Fire Service and VRA are also expected to be attending the scene.

It is believed to be an incident involving a tractor.

More information to come.