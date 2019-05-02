Menu
Emergency crews are investigating a strong odour coming from a Maryborough toilet block.
Emergency crews investigate 'strong odour' in toilet block

Christian Berechree
Carlie Walker
by and
2nd May 2019 11:29 AM | Updated: 11:32 AM
EMERGENCY crews are on scene investigating reports of a "strong chemical odour" coming from a Maryborough toilet block.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said four crews were on scene on the corner of Kent St and Lennox St, after getting the call just after 10am.

The spokeswoman said crews were sent in to test the air in the toilet block, and confirmed there was no fire.

Scientific investigators are on scene testing the air as well.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the Town Hall and toilet blocks had to be closed about 10.30am as crews investigated.

A large area around the scene has been cordoned off as investigations continue.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two patients were assessed on the scene but neither required transport to hospital.

More information to come.

