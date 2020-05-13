Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Multiple NSW Ambulance crews, SES, Police, and Surf Life Saving Rescue attended the scene.
Multiple NSW Ambulance crews, SES, Police, and Surf Life Saving Rescue attended the scene. Jarrard Potter
Breaking

Emergency crews race to popular coastal village

Jarrard Potter
Jenna Thompson
by and
13th May 2020 9:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY crews have been called to an incident believed to be at the Sandon this morning. 

Multiple NSW Ambulance crews, SES, Police, and Surf Life Saving Rescue attended the scene. It's understood Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was also in attendance but called off a short time later.

Initial reports from the scene indicate it was an unspecified medical incident.

Stay tuned for more information as it comes to hand. 

Do you have information about this incident? Get in touch here or call 66430511.

 

MORE LOCAL STORIES

brooms head emergency services sandon river
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Smelly discovery in Iluka has volunteers ‘elated’

        premium_icon Smelly discovery in Iluka has volunteers ‘elated’

        News Almost 25 years of hard work pays off after nuggets of a special variety found in Lower Clarence

        FACELIFT: Popular park gets a much needed update

        premium_icon FACELIFT: Popular park gets a much needed update

        News As lockdowns ease, residents will see a welcome upgrade to community space

        Woman’s ‘road raging’ partner hit by truck

        Woman’s ‘road raging’ partner hit by truck

        Crime Victim named after two die in Pacific Highway 'road rage' fight

        PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Competition numbers soar across clubs

        premium_icon PUTTS ‘N’ PARS: Competition numbers soar across clubs

        Golf Catch up on all the latest news from around the Clarence Valley fairways