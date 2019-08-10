Emergency declaration in face of fire danger

Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service crews battled an out of control bushfire at Whiteman Creek west of Grafton on Saturday, 10th August, 2019.

A LOCAL state of emergency has been declared for the entire Clarence Valley with fire crews from far and wide helping local efforts to battle blazes.

The section 44 declaration made this morning allows the Rural Fire Service to utilise all available resources in the event of a major fire.

The Large Air Tanker (LAT) is assisting ground crews at the Middle Creek Road fire with strengthening containment lines. The fire continues to burn through bush land in a south-easterly direction. #nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/snxQIfbgFD — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) August 11, 2019

NSW Fire and Rescue Crews from Maclean, Ballina, Lismore, Casino, Woolgoolga and Coffs Harbour attended several blazes last night and will continue to work with Clarence Valley crews this morning.

WATCH: Go inside the Whiteman Creek fire

Some crews originally assembled to be dispatched to fires burning further south near Kempsey, but were called out to assist with property protection at the Lanitza bushfire when it was upgraded to Emergency Warning at 10.35pm.

The situation eased, and one crew member stated he was in bed by 2.30am.

NSW Fire and Rescue crew members from Ballina who arrived in Grafton overnight prepare to be dispatched to assist with fires in the Clarence Valley region. Bill North

At 9am Maclean captain Owen Gray spoke to The Daily Examiner as his crew prepared for a long day ahead on the Valley's firegrounds.

"We're just going to check out where we're up to now and see where we're heading today," Capt Gray said.

Advice: Middle Creek Rd, Kangaroo Creek. Fire activity is increasing. There are currently no threats to homes. Firefighters are working west of Parker Rd. Smoke is affecting Pacific Hwy near Parker Rd. Monitor @LiveTrafficNSW for updates on road closures. #nswrfs #nswfres pic.twitter.com/VIaGDcqxka — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) August 10, 2019

"We'll be tasked out to assist the RFS wherever there are fires still continuing."

The fire at Lanitza bushfire has been downgraded but with winds expected to pick up this afternoon residents are urged to be cautious and prepared.