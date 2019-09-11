Emergency departments face near record activity

EMERGENCY departments at both Maclean and Grafton hospitals have seen an increase in emergency department presentations in the April to June quarter compared to last year, according to the latest Bureau of Health Information Quarterly Report.

Maclean District Hospital has recorded an increaes of close to 10 per cent in people presenting to its emergency department for the 2019 April-June quarter compared to last year, while Grafton Base Hospital has seen a 6.2 per cent increase.

More than 52,000 people presented to Northern NSW Local Health District Emergency Departments in the April to June quarter, figures in the latest Bureau of Health Information Quarterly Report indicate.

NNSWLHD Director Clinical Operations, Lynne Weir, said despite this significant increase in activity, emergency treatment performance remained strong.

"We're seeing near record activity in our emergency departments, yet our hospitals are still performing at very high levels when it comes to providing patients with quality and timely care," Ms Weir said.

"I'd like to congratulate the whole Northern NSW team for their hard work and dedication."

Ballina, Byron, Casino, Lismore and Maclean hospitals all recorded increases of close to, or more than, 10 per cent in emergency department presentations compared to the same quarter in 2018, while Grafton and Tweed saw increases of 6.2 per cent and 4.9 per cent respectively.

Ms Weir said despite rising demand, the average length of stay in hospital remained stable at 2.5 days.

"Thanks to the excellent, efficient care provided by our staff, patients are being discharged back to their own homes or into community care to continue their recovery where they're most comfortable," Ms Weir said.