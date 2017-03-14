Emergency flight times improved

THE new northern fleet of helicopters has begun service for NSW Ambulance as part of the NSW Government's $151.2 million statewide Helicopter Retrieval Network.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard visited the Belmont base for the Northern Zone helicopter services operated by NSW Ambulance and Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.

Mr Hazzard said a doctor and paramedic would be on every flight, with bases also operating at Lismore and Tamworth, delivering 24/7, faster emergency medical care to regional patients.

The northern zone fleet comprises four Agusta Westland 139 (AW139) helicopters.

"The new Helicopter Retrieval Network will improve coverage for rural, regional and remote NSW and deliver a world-class modern helicopter fleet for patients, no matter where they live," Mr Hazzard said.

"Our aeromedical doctors and paramedics provide an exemplary service to patients in all corners of the state, completing about 3000 patient missions a year," he said.

NSW Ambulance Commissioner Dominic Morgan welcomed the continuing partnership with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.

"I am confident this partnership will enable our highly qualified NSW Health helicopter doctors and paramedics to continue delivering exceptional out-of-hospital critical care to patients across the state," Mr Morgan said.