Emergency relief funding to aid 'quiet achievers'

Anglicare CEO Estelle Graham, Labor candidate for Page Patrick Deegan, Shadow Minister for rural and regional Australia Joel Fitzgibbon, Tony Auld and Lesley Grant welcome the funding announcement. Kathryn Lewis

ONE emergency relief service in the Clarence Valley will be able to breath a little easier with a pledge from Labor to inject $50,000 to Anglicare North Coast.

Labor candidate for Page Patrick Deegan and spokesman for rural and regional Australia Joel Fitzgibbon yesterday announced the funding as part of a $40million nationwide scheme to aid emergency relief organisations under a successful Labor government.

Anglicare North Coast CEO Estelle Graham said a serious lack of affordable housing contributed to the need for emergency relief.

"There is never enough money to help the people that need it," she said.

"Every morning our phones ring off the hook with people who need help with everything, things like phone bills, and electricity bills."

Mr Deegan said Anglicare was one of the "quiet achievers" in emergency relief and that it was important the community had "somewhere to seek support" in times of crisis.

"Anglicare North Coast is supporting vulnerable people in Grafton and Coffs Harbour who are falling through the cracks."