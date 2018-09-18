Emergency roadworks for Pacific Highway tonight

Noosa Council is getting on with its capital works program

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions tonight for emergency maintenance work to be carried out on the Pacific Highway near Finlayson Road, Ulmarra.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane for the night work, which will include road repairs.

To minimise impact to motorists, work will be carried out on between 6pm and 6am and the work will take one night to complete, weather permitting.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime thanks motorists for their patience during this time.