Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Noosa Council is getting on with its capital works program
Noosa Council is getting on with its capital works program Contributed
Breaking

Emergency roadworks for Pacific Highway tonight

Adam Hourigan
by
18th Sep 2018 4:58 PM

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions tonight for emergency maintenance work to be carried out on the Pacific Highway near Finlayson Road, Ulmarra.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane for the night work, which will include road repairs.

To minimise impact to motorists, work will be carried out on between 6pm and 6am and the work will take one night to complete, weather permitting.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Marijuana dealer weed-ed out

    premium_icon Marijuana dealer weed-ed out

    Crime A MAGISTRATE has sent a message to would-be drug dealers looking to sell marijuana in Nimbin by jailing a Maclean man

    SWOOPING SEASON: Valley's magpie hot-spots

    premium_icon SWOOPING SEASON: Valley's magpie hot-spots

    Pets & Animals Use our map to find out where the magpies are swooping this year

    'We need to support the backbone of Australia'

    'We need to support the backbone of Australia'

    News Fun day for all the community

    Courts lenient on emergency services assaults say Shooters

    premium_icon Courts lenient on emergency services assaults say Shooters

    Politics Why courts must get tougher with people who attack ambos and others.

    Local Partners