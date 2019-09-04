Emergency services attend motorcycle crash

Live Traffic NSW map of location of motorcycle crash near Cangai, west of Grafton.

Live Traffic NSW map of location of motorcycle crash near Cangai, west of Grafton. Live Traffic NSW

TRAFFIC on the Gwydir Highway west of Grafton has been impacted in both directions following a motorcycle crash this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the collision around 4.27pm this afternoon, with the Westpac Rescue Life Saver Helicopter tasked to the crash near Cangai, around 70km west of Grafton.

Live Traffic NSW is reporting that traffic is affected in both directions by the crash, with alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions in place.

The highway will be closed once the helicopter lands.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and exercise caution.

MORE TO COME