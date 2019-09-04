Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Live Traffic NSW map of location of motorcycle crash near Cangai, west of Grafton.
Live Traffic NSW map of location of motorcycle crash near Cangai, west of Grafton. Live Traffic NSW
Breaking

Emergency services attend motorcycle crash

Jarrard Potter
by
4th Sep 2019 5:47 PM | Updated: 5:47 PM

TRAFFIC on the Gwydir Highway west of Grafton has been impacted in both directions following a motorcycle crash this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to the collision around 4.27pm this afternoon, with the Westpac Rescue Life Saver Helicopter tasked to the crash near Cangai, around 70km west of Grafton.

Live Traffic NSW is reporting that traffic is affected in both directions by the crash, with alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions in place.

The highway will be closed once the helicopter lands.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and exercise caution.

MORE TO COME

gwydir highway live traffic nsw motorcycle crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    ON ALERT: Fire crews prepare for severe conditions

    premium_icon ON ALERT: Fire crews prepare for severe conditions

    News 'Moisture levels are exceeding severe at this stage, it doesn't take much effort for fire to take hold'

    'The dam will run dry': Mayors explain push for dam

    premium_icon 'The dam will run dry': Mayors explain push for dam

    Environment Water redirection one of many possibilities

    Axe and scissors used in crime spree targeting the elderly

    premium_icon Axe and scissors used in crime spree targeting the elderly

    News In one incident an elderly couple was threatened with an axe.

    Driver killed in two-truck crash on Pacific Highway

    premium_icon Driver killed in two-truck crash on Pacific Highway

    Breaking Northbound lanes of highway now closed as salvage gets under way.