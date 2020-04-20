Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Emergency services called to South Grafton property

Jenna Thompson
by
20th Apr 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services were called to a property at South Grafton on Sunday following reports a rider had fallen from a horse. 

It's understood the male rider, aged 36 years old, fell from their horse and sustained injuries to his back.

ASNSW Paramedics treated the man on the ground while Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to the scene. From there the Helicopter Critical Care Team treated the man until he was airlifted to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment. 

A spokesperson from Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service confirmed the man was in a stable condition.  

emergency services horse accident paramedics south grafton westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19: Find out how many are being tested in your area

        premium_icon COVID-19: Find out how many are being tested in your area

        Health Postcode and date for the more than 4000 tests conducted across Northern NSW Health District as local count stays at 56

        Long-time petrol station owner reveals price differential secret

        premium_icon Long-time petrol station owner reveals price differential...

        News After more than 35 years selling petrol to Clarence Valley drivers Robert Cook...

        Drug carrying bike rider ignores warning and is fined $1000

        premium_icon Drug carrying bike rider ignores warning and is fined $1000

        News Police have fined a bike rider $1000 who was found to have broken more laws than...

        Shocking claims about Aussie hotel quarantine

        Shocking claims about Aussie hotel quarantine

        News Hotel quarantine has become a controversial topic