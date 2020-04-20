Emergency services called to South Grafton property

EMERGENCY services were called to a property at South Grafton on Sunday following reports a rider had fallen from a horse.

It's understood the male rider, aged 36 years old, fell from their horse and sustained injuries to his back.

ASNSW Paramedics treated the man on the ground while Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to the scene. From there the Helicopter Critical Care Team treated the man until he was airlifted to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment.

A spokesperson from Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service confirmed the man was in a stable condition.