Huge search underway for missing man at Iluka

The 68-year-old man missing from Iluka's Riverside Caravan Park. He was not wearing glasses at the time of his disappearance.

THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter is assisting in the search for a 68-year-old man who went missing from the Riverside Caravan Park at Iluka close to 24 hours ago.

Police hold serious concerns for the Queensland resident's welfare, who is of Asian appearance, and was last seen wearing a maroon/burgundy shirt and blue jeans.

It is believed the man, who has Alzheimers disease, was holidaying with his sister and brother-in-law and went to the bathroom at 4pm yesterday.

He did not return, and the last possible sightings of the man were at the nearby Anchorage Caravan Park between 5-6pm yesterday.

Police and community members mounted as search last night, and the State Emergency Service was called in to assist this morning.

Small watercraft have also been employed to search the waterways.

"Covered the entire bayside, Fish Co op to past the Anchorage Holiday Park," Grafton Police Inspector Jo Reid said.

"We're now concentrating the search to bushland west of Anchorage Holiday Park, as well as Bundjalung National Park."

The search is expected to continue through the afternoon, and members of the community interested in helping with the search are asked to report to the Iluka Police station.