Occupant of Toowoomba home charged with arson

UPDATE: One of the occupants of a Toowoomba home that went up in flames on Thursday afternoon has been charged with arson.

Emergency services were called to the Banksdale Dr, Middle Ridge home just after 4.30pm.

The single-storey brick home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

After the fire was extinguised, initial investigations revealed the fire to be suspicious and a crime scene was declared.

The home was extensively damaged by the fire.

A 19-year-old male occupant of the home was arrested and charged with arson.

He will appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court tomorrow.

No one was injured as a result of the fire.

Photos View Photo Gallery

5.30PM: Firefighters have brought a blaze at a home in Toowoomba under control.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to the fire at Banksdale Dr, Middle Ridge just before 4.30pm.

A large amount of smoke could be seen coming from the single-storey brick home's double garage.

It was brought under control about 5.10pm.

The house was extensively damaged. Its occupants made it out safely.

The cause of the blaze will be investigated.

4.40PM: Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in Toowoomba.

Three crews are currently fighting the blaze at a single storey brick home at Middle Ridge.

Smoke can be seen coming from the garage.

EARLIER 4.30PM: EMERGENCY services are rushing to the scene of a house fire in Toowoomba.

Crews were called to Banksdale Dr at Middle Ridge just before 4.30pm.

All occupants are reportedly out of the house.