Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Emergency services on scene of crash south of Grafton

Jarrard Potter
7th Jan 2021 12:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency services have responded to a serious collision on Armidale Rd at Clouds Creek, between Nymboida and Dundurrabin.

About 10.56am emergency services were called to the crash. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has also been tasked for a primary mission to the scene.

It is unknown how many people are injured or the number of vehicles involved.

The crash is just one of many keeping emergency services busy on a wet and rainy day, with a multiple car pile up causing delays on the Pacific Highway in the Park Beach area in Coffs Harbour earlier today.

MORE TO COME.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whale trail funds: something fishy indeed says Council

        Premium Content Whale trail funds: something fishy indeed says Council

        Council News “It appears for whatever reason this is a bit of mischief making and indeed fishy.”

        Put a blood pressure check on top of your 2021 to do list

        Premium Content Put a blood pressure check on top of your 2021 to do list

        Health Coffs/Clarence residents are being urged to make a healthy start to 2021 and get...

        Traineeship opportunities for Year 12 graduates

        Premium Content Traineeship opportunities for Year 12 graduates

        Employment A new two-year traineeship in project management is offering more than 100 school...