CRASH: Southbound Pacific Hwy traffic impacted

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the Pacific Highway near Tyndale.

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the Pacific Highway near Tyndale.

Emergency services are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway this morning.

According to LiveTraffic NSW the crash occurred at 10.06am near Tyndale at Byrons Ln.

Currently one southbound lane is closed as emergency services respond to the crash.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.

TYNDALE: 1 of 2 southbound lanes is closed on the Pacific Hwy at Byrons Lane due to a car crash. Exercise caution. — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) January 13, 2021

MORE TO COME.