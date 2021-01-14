Menu
Emergency services have been called to a crash on the Pacific Highway near Tyndale.
CRASH: Southbound Pacific Hwy traffic impacted

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
14th Jan 2021 10:22 AM
Emergency services are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway this morning.

According to LiveTraffic NSW the crash occurred at 10.06am near Tyndale at Byrons Ln.

Currently one southbound lane is closed as emergency services respond to the crash.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.

 

 

MORE TO COME.

pacific highway crash single vehicle crash tyndale
Grafton Daily Examiner

