UPDATE: Woman airlifted to hospital after roll-over

UPDATE, 5PM: The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has airlifted a 70-year-old woman to Lismore Base Hospital following a single-vehicle roll-over at Fine Flower this afternoon.

It is believed the woman was the driver of the vehicle.

It is understood there are no longer any persons trapped.

ORIGINAL STORY, 3.45PM: Emergency Services vehicles are racing toward Fineflower where a single vehicle crash has trapped a person in a car.

Grafton Police confirmed the crash had occurred somewhere between Mundine St and Coaledale Rd, more than 70km from Grafton.

Police said SES, fire brigade and ambulance personnel were en route to the site and were scheduled to arrive at around 4pm.

They are racing a storm front which bring bad weather to the region later this afternoon.

There will be more on the situation as it comes to hand.