Emergency services have responded to a crash on the Gwydir Highway near Jackadgery.
Emergency services respond to another Gwydir Highway crash

Jarrard Potter
by
5th Sep 2019 4:57 PM
AFTER a busy afternoon responding to two separate crashes yesterday, emergency services have again been called to a crash on the Gwydir Highway.

About 3.58pm, emergency services responded to a single-vehicle crash near Jackadgery, 30km west of Grafton.

The crash affected traffic in both directions, with stop/slow traffic control now in place.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and reduce speed.

The latest crash comes after a motorcyclist died in a crash near Cangai on the Gwydir Highway yesterday afternoon.

Hours later, a two-car head-on crash on the Grafton bridge caused traffic chaos at around 7.30pm.

gwydir highway jackadgery single vehicle crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

