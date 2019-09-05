Emergency services respond to another Gwydir Highway crash
AFTER a busy afternoon responding to two separate crashes yesterday, emergency services have again been called to a crash on the Gwydir Highway.
About 3.58pm, emergency services responded to a single-vehicle crash near Jackadgery, 30km west of Grafton.
JACKADGERY: Stop/slow traffic control is in place on Gwydir Hwy at Jackadgery Bridge, due to a single car crash about 30km west of Grafton. Exercise caution as emergency services are one site.— Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) September 5, 2019
The crash affected traffic in both directions, with stop/slow traffic control now in place.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution and reduce speed.
The latest crash comes after a motorcyclist died in a crash near Cangai on the Gwydir Highway yesterday afternoon.
Hours later, a two-car head-on crash on the Grafton bridge caused traffic chaos at around 7.30pm.