Emergency services respond to another Gwydir Highway crash

Emergency services have responded to a crash on the Gwydir Highway near Jackadgery. Live Traffic NSW

AFTER a busy afternoon responding to two separate crashes yesterday, emergency services have again been called to a crash on the Gwydir Highway.

About 3.58pm, emergency services responded to a single-vehicle crash near Jackadgery, 30km west of Grafton.

JACKADGERY: Stop/slow traffic control is in place on Gwydir Hwy at Jackadgery Bridge, due to a single car crash about 30km west of Grafton. Exercise caution as emergency services are one site. — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) September 5, 2019

The crash affected traffic in both directions, with stop/slow traffic control now in place.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and reduce speed.

The latest crash comes after a motorcyclist died in a crash near Cangai on the Gwydir Highway yesterday afternoon.

Hours later, a two-car head-on crash on the Grafton bridge caused traffic chaos at around 7.30pm.