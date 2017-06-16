Emergency services respond to rollover at Mororo

ONE patient has been transported to Maclean District Hospital following a single vehicle accident on the Pacific Hwy at Mororo this morning.

At about 6.35am emergency services responded to a single vehicle accident after it left the road and rolled onto its roof on the side of the road.

According to a NSW Ambulance spokesperson, the driver of the vehicle was the only occupant and had removed themselves from the vehicle by the time emergency services had arrived. The driver was transported to Maclean District Hospital in a stable condition.

A Rural Fire Service spokesperson said the vehicle is currently being recovered, and traffic was flowing normally on the Pacific Hwy.