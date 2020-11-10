Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police generic
Police generic
News

Emergency services respond to highway crash

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
10th Nov 2020 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services were called to the Pacific Highway at Pillar Valley this morning after a heavy vehicle ran off the road and crashed into an embankment.

The crash, which occurred about 7.30am this morning, saw one lane of traffic closed as heavy vehicle salvaging crews worked to remove the truck from the embankment.

Coffs/Clarence Police District Chief Inspector Jo Reid said investigations were continuing into how the truck left the roadway.

MORE TO COME.

More Stories

highway crash pacific highway crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truckie jailed for dangerous police pursuit

        Premium Content Truckie jailed for dangerous police pursuit

        Crime A truck driver that led police on a 70km pursuit along the Pacific Highway from Glenugie to Chatsworth Island last year has been sentenced

        IN COURT: 13 people facing criminal court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 13 people facing criminal court today

        Crime Find out who's appearing in Grafton court today

        Daily Catch-up: November 10, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: November 10, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place

        Murder trial: accused had ‘crush’ on victim’s girlfriend

        Premium Content Murder trial: accused had ‘crush’ on victim’s girlfriend

        Crime A trial is underway at Coffs Harbour Supreme Court over the 2019 stabbing.