Fire and Rescue NSW Yamba responded to an incident where a ute wound up in the Clarence River at the boat ramp at Witonga Rd.
News

Emergency services respond to rescue 4WD and boat in river

Jarrard Potter
by
5th Nov 2019 4:01 PM
EMERGENCY services responded to help rescue a man and his truck when a Toyota Landcruiser with a boat attached were found about 10 metres into the Clarence River at Witonga Rd boat ramp in Yamba.

At 10.39am today Fire and Rescue NSW Yamba was called to an incident at Witonga Rd where they found a man in the water hanging onto the passenger side door of a Toyota Landcruiser. The vehicle was nearly submerged with the boat still attached to the winch floating behind the ute.

 

Fire and Rescue NSW Yamba responded to an incident where a ute wound up in the Clarence River at the boat ramp at Witonga Rd.
As a result of a fast-thinking local the Ledonne Group tipper truck attend the scene and towed the vehicle and boat out of the water.

NSW Ambulance and SES also responded to the incident, with the owner of the vehicle assisted by Fire and Rescue NSW and Yamba Smash Repairs.

Fire and Rescue NSW Yamba responded to an incident where a ute wound up in the Clarence River at the boat ramp at Witonga Rd.
