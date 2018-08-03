Mother, children escape house fire in Rangeville

UPDATE: A mother and four children have escaped a burning home in Toowoomba.

The downstairs area of the two-storey brick home on South St in Rangeville has been gutted by a fire which broke out shortly after 6pm.

A neighbour heard the woman's cries for help just moments before she and four children fled from the home to safety at a neighbouring property.

Toowoomba police Sergeant Greg Wheeler said other nearby residents then "pitched in and attempted to quell the fire" before Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived on scene.

"(QFES) have done a great job containing the fire to downstairs," Sgt Wheeler said.

Emergency services at reported house fire in Toowoomba @the_chronicle_ pic.twitter.com/pBb48FjrJP — Tara Miko (@Tara_Miko) August 2, 2018

The mother and four children were not injured, he said.

"The mother and children are fine; they got out early in the peace," he said.

"And they've gone to a neighbours who are taking care of them.

"(There is) a lot of damage to the residence.

"Underneath the house is pretty much burned out (and) a lot of heat and smoke damage upstairs, according to the fire brigade."

The downstairs of a two-storey home on South St in Rangeville, Toowoomba, has been extensively damaged by fire. Tara Miko

INITIAL: Emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Rangeville.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are at the South St property with multiple police crews.

South St is closed to traffic between Webb St and High St.

The fire was reported to authorities about 6.40pm.