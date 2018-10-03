Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene of a collision between a pedestrian and a truck on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom near Centenary Dr.
The scene of a collision between a pedestrian and a truck on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom near Centenary Dr. Caitlan Charles
Breaking

Emergency services respond to truck, pedestrian collision

Jarrard Potter
by
3rd Oct 2018 6:21 PM

EMERGENCY services have responded to reports of a collision between a truck and a pedestrian on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom this evening.

The collision occurred around 6.20pm, and has closed one lane of northbound traffic.

Live Traffic NSW is advising motorists to exercise caution in the area.

MORE TO COME.

A truck and pedestrian have collided on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom near Centenary Dr this evening.
A truck and pedestrian have collided on the Pacific Highway at Bom Bom near Centenary Dr this evening. Live Traffic NSW
breaking news live traffic nsw pacific highway
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    OPINION: Good bye tampon tax, we won't miss you

    OPINION: Good bye tampon tax, we won't miss you

    News It's estimated women will spent $19,000 on sanitary products in their lifetime and cadet journalist Ebony Stansfield takes a look at the issue

    Universal Medicine not a 'socially harmful cult', court told

    premium_icon Universal Medicine not a 'socially harmful cult', court told

    News Lawyer says blogger 'cherry-picked' group to support her case

    Penrith Panthers have big plans for our Laurie

    premium_icon Penrith Panthers have big plans for our Laurie

    Rugby League ILUKAN league product offered contract extension at the Panthers.

    Fire crews battle South Grafton grass fire

    Fire crews battle South Grafton grass fire

    News Emergency services respond to out of control blaze

    Local Partners