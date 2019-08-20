Emergency services respond to two crashes on highway

Emergency services respond to two separate crashes on the Pacific Highway this morning.

TWO separate crashes on the Pacific Highway have caused traffic headaches for motorists, with one crash south of Grafton affecting traffic in both directions.

According to Live Traffic NSW, about 10.28am emergency services responded to a single-vehicle crash at Halfway Creek, near Luthers Rd.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area.

Emergency services have also responded to a motor vehicle collision on the Pacific Highway near Chatsworth.

MORE TO COME.