Emergency services respond to two-truck crash

TRAFFIC IMPACTED: Live Traffic NSW reports a collision between two trucks near Maclean. Live Traffic NSW

A COLLISION between two vehicles on the Pacific Highway near Maclean has caused significant traffic delays this afternoon.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash between two trucks on the Pacific Highway near Cameron St, Maclean, about 4.19pm today.

Emergency services and heavy vehicle tow trucks are now on the scene, and contra flow traffic controls are in place.

Live Traffic NSW is advising motorists to reduce speed and exercise caution.