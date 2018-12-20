Menu
News

Explosion reports a 'possible hoax'

Tara Miko
by
20th Dec 2018 11:56 AM

UPDATE: Reports of an explosion in Kingsthorpe is being treated as a possible hoax.

Emergency services rushed to a Bottletree Crt property after the 000 Call was made about 10.40am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived on scene and found no evidence of a structure fire or explosion.

The incident is being treated as a hoax and is under investigation.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of an explosion in Kingsthorpe on Toowoomba's western outskirts.

Initial reports indicate the explosion occurred on Bottletree Court just after 10.40am.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew is on scene with a second unit en route.

Queensland Ambulance and police are also responding.

More to come

